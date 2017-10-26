Adenta Gets Exceptional Maternal Care Facility

Ambassador Ron Strikker speaking at the event

The Woman360, a franchise network of private clinics which provides standardised model for ante-natal care, has opened its new facility at the E&E Medical Centre, Airport Women’s Hospital Spoke, opposite the Adenta Municipal Assembly.

Woman360 facility, consisting of well-trained midwives working in a well-coordinated system, assures high quality and affordable care in a very convenient, transparent and responsive environment.

The facility is the second to be opened after the Resolve Medical Service Spoke, located at Tema Community 25 junction, close to Aves International School.

Dr Maxwell Antwi, in his welcome address at the opening ceremony graced by dignitaries, including the Nertherlands Ambassador, Ron Strikker, Most Rev Prof Emmanuel Asante and Kwame Pianim, explained that the franchise has a threefold vision to first reduce maternal mortality, utilise the abundant human resource in the health sector and attract domestic and foreign investment into the health sector.

He said after two years of conception, the facility is ready for commissioning, expressing his gratitude to all who helped and supported the vision of Woman360.

“With Woman360, a successor is possible because you do not need to be a medical doctor to own a facility and this will accelerate entrepreneurship within the health sector,” Dr Antwi explained.

Ron Strikker, in his keynote address, stated that Dutch investments in the private sector are part of the change in the focus of bilateral relation between Ghana and the Netherlands.

He mentioned that while Ghana has moved to a middle income country, the Netherlands has also moved its relations towards the economy empowerment of Ghana to ensure that the country will be able to generate enough resources for public sector to be able to fund its activities.

Ambassador Strikker said the health sector is one that needs improvement, indicating Woman360 creates the opportunity to meet the demand of the middle income women who are willing to pay for better services for health.

Dr Francis Anin and Dr Padi Ayertey, representatives of the franchisee, expressed their belief that an expertly managed pregnancy through a strong client centered care guarantees healthy mother and baby.

“Our network ensures clear and prompt referral arrangement between the midwife in the spoke and the gynaecologist in the hub,” they pointed out.

“The clinics in the network follow a structured quality improvement system through the safe care standards and certification programme which helps facilities to meet international quality and safety,” Dr Anin and Dr Ayertey added.

Most Rev Prof Emmanuel Asante prayed to officially commission the Woman360 facility.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri