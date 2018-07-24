Adenta Assemblies Of God Donates To Pantang Hospital

Rev Francis Nyarko (left) handing over the items to Bright Sorkpor (right)

The End Time Revival Centre of the Assemblies of God branch at Adenta last Saturday donated some items to inmates of the Pantang Psychiatric Hospital.

The group, led by the head pastor of the church, Rev Francis Nyarko, donated an assortment of items, including bags of rice and sugar, towels, toiletries, cans of milk, among others, to the hospital.

Presenting the items on behalf of the church, he said the church as part of its social responsibility was motivated by the need to show love to the inmates.

“It has taken the entire congregation contributing from here and there to make this visit, so that we can by this encourage both the staff and also the patients in here to let them know that the Lord loves them and we still love them,” he stated.

Rev Nyarko further used the opportunity to call on other churches, groups, individuals and corporate entities to attach much importance to such kind acts.

“We also like to use this opportunity to encourage other churches, corporate bodies and individuals to hit to the Macedonian call, come over here to support and help with this great work which is being done here. We believe that taken care of such challenged people should be a corporate responsibility of the entire nation,” he reiterated.

Receiving the items on behalf of the hospital, a nursing officer at the Pantang Psychiatric Hospital, Bright Sorkpor, thanked the group for reaching out to them.

He, however, expressed his sadness at how certain families have abandoned their relatives at the hospital without paying them a visit for a very long time, stressing that staff of the hospital have to sometimes frame false deaths to such families before they pay them visits.

Mr Sorkpor advised the youth to desist from abusing drugs, especially tramadol, which has landed a lot of them at his outfit and others dying.

The End Time Revival Centre of the Assemblies of God Church also donated a 49-inch plasma television to the hospital with the hope that the television would entertain, educate and inform the inmates.

By Amanallah Tahiru & Ebenezer Gyamerah