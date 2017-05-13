Adeiso NPP Chairman Escapes Lynching

The timely intervention of the Adeiso police saved Nana Addae Obuobi, the Upper West Akyem Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Eastern Region, from being lynched.

He was nearly sent to the great beyond by some youth over the confirmation of President Akufo-Addo’s nominee for the district chief executive position, Eugene Sackey.

The agitated youth accused the party chairman of bribing the assembly members not to endorse the nominee, and nearly assaulted him when the district electoral officer announced that Mr Eugene Sackey didn’t get the two-thirds of the votes cast by the assembly members to ensure his endorsement.

Mr Eugene Sackey – who contested the 2016 parliamentary seat but lost to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate who was the former DCE for the area – garnered 21 ‘YES’ votes, representing 55% against 17 ‘NO’ votes cast by the 38 assembly members.

The youth, who besieged the assembly hall to give their moral support for the president’s nominee, became infuriated when the results didn’t favour the nominee. They therefore, started attacking the constituency chairman and accused him of bribing the assembly members with an amount of GH¢200 each to vote against the nominee.

According to them, during the 2016 electioneering campaign, Nana Addae Obuobi allegedly worked against Mr Sackey, which led to his defeat in last year’s parliamentary election.

The youth alleged that the nominee’s appointed by the president, did not go down well with the constituency chairman as his preferred choice was not mentioned and so he purportedly met the assembly members and bribed them to vote against him (Sackey).

The irate youth, after reportedly disrupting the meeting, chased the party chairman to his house and threatened to deal with him anytime he stepped out, but the police were able to calm the situation.

The Regional Minister, Eric Kwakye Darfour and his deputy, Joseph Tetteh, among other party bigwigs who graced the exercise, attempted to cool down the tempers of the youth, but the rowdy party youngsters did not oblige and so the minister and his team left.

When contacted by DAILY GUIDE, Nana Obuobi declined to comment on the matter but only said, he would speak at the right time.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Adeiso