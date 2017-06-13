Adebayor Regrets Palace Move   

Emmanuel Adebayor

Emmanuel Adebayor has told L’Equipe that signing for Crystal Palace last year was “the worst decision of my career.”

Adebayor, 33, joined Palace in January 2016, six months after leaving Tottenham Hotspur.

But the former Arsenal forward made just 12 Premier League appearances, seven of which were starts, and scored once in a miserable spell.

“I had some great times in clubs that are among the best in the country. I felt good there, my family too. The only mistake I made was signing for Crystal Palace,” Adebayor said.

“I did it mostly to make those around me happy, those who said to me: ‘Manu, you have to play again.’ It was the worst decision of my career.”