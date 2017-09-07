Addai, The Referee To Watch

Roland Addai would referee the Qatar 2022 Peace Gala final

Bad decisions by some referees have dragged the profession and its practitioners into the mud, but the same cannot be said about Roland Addai.

His fairness in officiating games has carved a niche for himself particularly in the Ashanti Region, Kumasi, earning him the nickname- Pierluigi Collina

The young referee’s composure, smartness and efficiency to act in seconds have endeared him to Kumasi fans.

Speaking to Ghana Eye Sports, Addai said in plain words that “I just try to apply the rules of the game and nothing special.’’

The Chief coordinator for the Qatar 2022 inter-Zongo football competition, Mohammed Murtala Akuter praised Addai for his diligence on the field, saying, ‘’over the years, some referees’ decisions have marred our games, but since the coming of Addai, we watched games with less complaints regarding officiating.”