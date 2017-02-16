ADB Thanks God

Agricultural Development Bank

Staff of the Agricultural Development Bank (adb) converged on the National Theatre on Sunday in Accra to praise God for His mercies and blessings in 2016.

They drummed, danced, sang and prayed to God to protect and make them flourish in 2017 and the coming years.

Managing Director (MD) of adb, Daniel Asiedu, in an address, observed that God had been merciful and generous to the bank in 2016.

According to him, the rationale behind the thanksgiving service “is to let the whole world know that God has favored us.”

The decision of staff of the bank to recognize the hand of God in their day-to-day operations has contributed to the success story of adb over the years since its inception in 1965, he added.

According to him, any organization that does not recognize the hand of God in its activities cannot survive, saying “so many businesses have gone under because they didn’t recognize the hand of God.”

Commenting on the company’s operations this year, he indicated that God has extended his blessings upon adb over the years, saying after reviewing its performance for this year, the bank realized in January that it made more profit than it did in the last three years.

Mr. Asiedu told journalists that the bank’s shares on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) in 2016 had appreciated significantly from GH¢2.65 to GH¢3.83.

Delivering the sermon, a Senior Bishop at Action Chapel International, Bishop James Saah, made reference to the book of Luke 17:2-15 during the service, stressing the need for all and sundry to remember God whenever he answers their prayers.

He urged Christians not to treat God like the nine lepers whom the Bible spoke about in Luke but always show gratitude to the Lord.

By Melvin Tarlue