Adane, Okyeame, Others Thrill Fans @ MOGO Concert

The Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra came alive last Saturday, March 25 when patrons who attended the Music Of Ghanaian Origin (MOGO) musical concert abandoned their seats and danced to show appreciation to all the musicians who performed at the event.

The event kicked off on a promising note, and all the highlife musicians who performed at the event thrilled the audience to their satisfaction.

Their stage performances got music fans which included music stakeholders, personalities from the business community, among others, dancing and singing.

This year’s event, like the previous ones, sought to continue its efforts to chart a pathway in promoting authentic Ghanaian highlife music.

The concert, organised by Citi FM, featured Ghanaian music legends Nana Kwame Ampadu, Adane Best, AB Crentsil, Paapa Yankson, Amandzeba, Kwabena Kwabena and Okyeame Kwame.

Some of the musicians who had the opportunity to perform at the event used the event to re-launch themselves and their musical career.

Paapa Yankson who mounted the stage after patrons had witnessed performances by the ‘Gyata Bi’ man Adane Best and a few others was consistent.

He charmed patrons with his creative skills, stagecraft and style of performance.

It was quite a spectacle as Okyeame Kwame, Adane Best and Kwabena Kwabena also treated the excited patrons with their various hit and danceable songs on stage. They really gave a good account of themselves on stage.

Amandzeba also performed several of his hit songs on the night and enjoyed a good response from patrons.

Ghana’s epic drama group, Wogbejeke, noted for its wonderful theatrical performances, through drama, music and poetry also had the opportunity to tell the history and evolution of Ghanaian music.

The 2017 Music of Ghanaian Origin (MOGO) was sponsored by GCB Bank, Freight Consult and Nallem Consult, and was powered by Citi 97.3 FM.

By George Clifford Owusu