Adama Barrow Sworn-In As President Of Gambia

Adama Barrow being sworn-in

Adama Barrow has been sworn-in as the President of The Gambia. His swearing in took place at the Gambia’s Embassy in Dakar on Thursday.

Mr. Barrow has been living in Senegal for the past few days following political crisis in The Gambia, because Yahya Jammeh who lost in the country’s election to Barrow on December 1, 2016, has refused to step down despite conceding defeat.

Mr. Barrow in his inaugural speech said, “This is a victory for the Gambian nation. Power belongs to the people in The Gambia. This is a day no Gambian will ever forget; first time since The Gambia became independent that it’s changed a government through the ballot box,” Barrow said.

He thus called on the international community to help force out Mr. Jammeh. “My right as the winner to be sworn in and assume the office President is constitutionally guaranteed and irreversible. I hereby make a special appeal to ECOWAS, AU and the UN, particularly the Security Council to support the government and the people of The Gambia in enforcing their will and restore their sovereignty and constitutional legitimacy.”

Several efforts by ECOWAS leaders to have Mr. Jammeh step down have been fruitless.

-citifmonline