Adama Barrow Meets Akufo-Addo

The President in a conversation with Gambian President, Adam Barrow

The President of The Gambia, Adama Barrow, has paid a working visit to President Akufo-Addo Friday, April 28 at the seat of government, the Flagstaff House, in Accra.

Meant to deepen the ties between Ghana and The Gambia, the visit afforded Mr. Barrow the opportunity to congratulate the Ghanaian for the role he played in peacefully resolving the electoral dispute in The Gambia.

Mr. Akufo-Addo during their interaction assured Mr. Barrow of Ghana’s support in deepening the economic ties between the two countries.

Mr Barrow won the last elections in The Gambia, beating veteran Yahaya Jammeh who had ruled the country for 22 years.

Mr Jammeh refused to give up the seat after losing the polls.

However, with the intervention of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and other international bodies, he gave up the seat, paving the way for Barrow to govern the country.

