Adaklu DCE Fights Back

The President’s District Chief Executive (DCE) nominee for Adaklu, Josephine Ohene-Boateng has dispelled reports that she is not an active member of the party and does not vote in the constituency.

According to her, she has been an active member of the party since 2009 and has held various positions at constituency and regional levels.

She said she transferred her vote to the constituency ahead of the 2016 elections.

Ms Ohene-Boateng disclosed this in reaction to an ‘open letter’ to the President and publications in some media outlets which claimed that she was rejected outright because she was not an active member of the NPP. Madam Ohene-Boateng, who is currently the Volta Regional Financial Secretary of the NPP, polled two out of 18 votes.

She is among three women, who suffered similar fate in the region, and the President has to re-nominate them.

The District Electoral Officer of the Electoral Commission (EC) Worlanyo Mensah Tegah, told DAILY GUIDE that Madam Boateng had indeed transferred her vote to Adaklu.

The District EC Secretary, Helen Tsigbey, who signed the transfer slip, also confirmed that Madam Boateng, the former Women’s Organiser of the NPP in the Dome Kwabenya Constituency, did the transfer on 22nd September, 2016.

Madam Ohene-Boateng, who also presented documents to show her membership of the NPP to DAILY GUIDE in Ho, noted that she contested the 2012 parliamentary primaries of the party in Adaklu and travelled to all the 38 substations in the area during the campaign.

“It is therefore surprising for people to say that I am not an active member of the party and people don’t know me well in the area,” she noted.

The nominee added that she is also a member of ‘Occupy Adaklu’, a pro NPP socio-political group, which is interested in the welfare and development of Adaklu.

Madam Ohene-Boateng therefore appealed to all and sundry to disregard the false reports that are meant to tarnish her image.

In a related development, the President’s nominees for Akatsi North and Agortime Ziope have been confirmed in the second round of voting.

The Agortime Ziope nominee, David Dickson Dzokpe and his counterpart in Akatsi North Prince Sodoke Amuzu secured 100 percent votes in their respective assemblies.

From Fred Duodu and Gibril Abdul Razak, Ho