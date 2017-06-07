Adabraka Presby Church Gives To Special Children

The elders of the church (left) handing over the items to the management of the hospital

The Adabraka-Ascension Congregation of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana has donated items worth GH¢4,000 to the children’s ward of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

The donation which coincided with the commemoration of the ascension of the Lord Jesus to heaven included detergents, antiseptics, bars of key soap, bathing soap, sanitary tissue, diapers and other sanitary items.

Rev Nixon Kofi Tei Mensah-Yemetey, second minister who spoke on behalf of Rev Ludwig Neils Hesse, the district minister, quoted Mark 2 v 17, saying Jesus while on earth was in the company of the sick as that was his purpose.

He, however, observed sadly that Christians of the modern church do not associate with the sick, disabled or make the church a comfortable place for them to worship.

Rev Mensah-Yemetey, thus, added that the church is supposed to give help to the sick and helpless as Jesus had commended before leaving this world.

“During our lent celebration, the church raised this amount to support the needy in society particularly this ward as has been commanded by our Lord Jesus,” he said.

The minister blessed the nurses for their hard work and appealed to the public to support the sick and weak in society.

Emmanuel Pappoe, DDNS in-charge of the Nursing Division of Accra Psychiatric Hospital, showed great appreciation to the Adabraka-Ascension Congregation of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana for living up to the charge of Christ Jesus.

He said the ward which has 20 patients depends solely on government’s support, which is not consistent.

Mr Pappoe, however, pointed out that some way, God in His own wisdom supplies their needs through touching the heart of organisations such as the church to support the special children.

“We are grateful that you came, May God refill the pockets the donations came from till they overflow,” he added.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri