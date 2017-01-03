Ada DCE Hot Over Loan

John Nureeden Ahortu

The outgoing District Chief Executive (DCE) for Ada East in the Greater Accra Region has been dragged to court for defaulting in the payment of a loan of GH¢4,000 he secured from a company in the area.

John Nureeden Ahortu was said to have contracted the loan from Vessel of Hope Company Limited in January 2015 but has since refused to repay the money.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the loan company, Zebulon Okudzeto has consequently sued the DCE and the Coordinating Director of the Assembly, G.Y Gadzekpo alias Togbe in the Ada Magistrate Court presided over by Isaac Adjei.

The plaintiff, Okudzeto is therefore praying the court to compel the DCE and Coordinating Director to the pay the loan with the 17 percent interest.

A writ of summons, which has been sighted by DAILY GUIDE, indicated that Vessel of Hope Ltd is a registered company, which supplies general goods and sometimes gives financial assistance to its customers upon request and payable within an agreed period.

On January 5, 2015, the Coordinating Director approached Vessel of Hope Company Ltd and disclosed that the DCE was in financial crisis and therefore needed financial assistance from the company in order to settle a contractor called Aaron Link Enterprise.

The Coordinating Director called the DCE via phone to confirm the request in the presence of the plaintiff.

Upon confirmation, the company loaned an amount of GH₵4,000 to the defendants with the mutual agreement that the DCE and Coordinating Director pay the aforementioned amount within the period of four months together with the agreed interest of 17 percent per month.

All attempts by the plaintiff to compel the defendants to fulfill their obligation had proved futile since January 5, 2015.

The plaintiff, in the writ, further stated that the conduct of the defendants had affected his finances and the entire business.

From Vincent Kubi, Big Ada