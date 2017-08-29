Actress Ellen White Gets New Manager

Ellen White

Celebrated Ghanaian actress and film producer, Ellen Kyei White, has appointed Richmond Afrane as her new manager, according to a statement she released.

“Richmond Afrane has had tremendous success in the media, movie and business and marketing industry and has all the qualities, whom I believe can help build good management team. This is a great step for my brand.

I recognise there is huge opportunity out there and I needed somebody like him to lead me to the global market,” Ellen White said.

“I am proud to enter into true partnership with an individual that confidentially lives and understands the culture of filmmaking and promoting in this part of our world,” she added.

Richmond Afrane, who is set to take over as the new manager, is one of the best brains when it comes to management, media and filmmaking.

He has written, directed and produced a lot of Ghanaian movies.

Richmond Afrane is also a lecturer at the Institute of Business Management & Journalism and a business development manager for Field Global Company.