Actress Boahemaa Marks Birthday In Grand Style

Angella Jones Boahemaa flanked by other celebrities to cut the birthday cake

Actress Angela Jones Boahemaa on Saturday thrilled her guests at her 40th birthday party when she took to the stage in a wild dance.

As if possessed, the actress took to a frenzied dancing style, leaving the guests no choice than to join her on stage amidst great excitement.

“I am not possessed but the fact is that God has done a lot for me and my family that I cannot help expressing this joy the way I am doing it,” she remarked.

So touching was her display that night at the W.E.B DuBois Centre for Pan-African Studies, Cantonments, Accra, where the actress had thrown a party to celebrate her day.

Personalities in the showbiz and movie industry, including Kwaw Kesse, Atongo Zimba, Kalsoune Sinare, Abeiku Sagoe, Eunice Banini, Diana Gbartey and Afia Papabi, were in attendance to add more colour to the night.

Life, indeed, begins at 40, but Angela Jones Boahemaa believes God has been so faithful to her and will continue to do even greater works in her life in the coming years.

The actress who also is a manager of a production company has featured in a number of movies and TV series, including ‘Efiewura’, ‘The Beauty Salon’ (‘Ajovi’), ‘Pepper’.

She is also the host of Entertainment Dairy on KFM TV.

By Solomon Ofori