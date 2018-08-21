Actor In ‘Beasts Of No Nation’ Begs For Money

Strika and Abraham Attah

Despite reports that he made over $ 30,000 for playing his first movie role alongside international star Idris Elba in ‘Beasts of No Nation’, actor Strika now walks on the streets of Accra begging for money to survive.

This was made known by a Facebook user, Caleb Nii Boye, who came across Strika on the street begging for money to fend for himself.

“I am sad this morning. I was heading to the Ghana Institute of Journalism campus and I met Strika. You would ask who is Strika? Strika starred in the movie ‘Beasts of No Nation’. The said film that made Abraham Attah. Today, I met him begging for money on the road leading to GIJ. I called him and brought him to campus. Speaking to him, he tells me he now works with a gentleman who sells yam at the Agbogbloshie market. He stays with his grandma at North Kaneshie,” Caleb said in his post.

Striker is real name Emmanuel Nii Adom Quaye and has been praised as one of the young talents who was phenomenal in ‘Beasts of No Nation’.

His colleague actor Abraham Attah is doing very well schooling in the United States of America (USA) and also getting acting jobs out there.