Actor Dabo Grabs Butts In Public

Yaw Dabo in action with Nana Ama McBrown & Benedicta Gafah

Actor Yaw Dabo was over the weekend photographed in what looked like he was ‘rubbing and playing’ with the ‘sexy’ buttocks of two popular Ghanaian actresses, Nana Ama McBrown and Benedicta Gafah.

The said photograph which is in circulation on social media was taken at a red carpet ceremony in Accra.

It captured a wild-smiling Dabo positioned amidst the two hot actresses, both of whom were laughing to his act.

It is unclear the circumstances under which the two actresses decided to allow that to happen.

However, there are doubts to whether it will have a far-reaching effect on their private lives, as well as some aspects of the Ghanaian society.

Nana Ama McBrown got married to her longtime boyfriend, Maxwell, at a private ceremony sometime last year.

But, will Maxwell be worried about Dabo’s act? Or will this public act shove him into thinking about what his wife could do in secret places?

Benedicta Gafah who likes to flaunt her banging bikini body on social media was recently delivered by Bishop Daniel Obinim, and was warned never to go swimming in any water anywhere because ‘maame water’ is on a watch out for her.

But not long after that revelation, she was seen wearing a bikini at what looked like a beach in Dubai. It is not obvious who she is dating, but will she be mad over Dabo’s act.

By Francis Addo (Twitter: @fdee50 Email: fdee500@yahoo.com