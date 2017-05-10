Activa Supports SWAG Awards

Solomon Lartey-MD of Activa (middle) presenting the dummy cheque to Mr. Kwabena Yeboah, whilst Mr. Joe Aggrey (right), Mr. Benjamin Yamoah (extreme left), and Mrs. Genevieve Tachie look on admiringly

ACTIVA International Insurance Company Limited has presented a cheque for GH¢ 30,000 towards the organization of the 2017 SWAG awards ceremony scheduled to take place at the State Banquet Hall, Accra on Saturday, May 27.

The Managing Director of Activa International Insurance Company Limited, Solomon Lartey said, “A year ago we gathered here to witness a similar event: the presentation of Activa’s Sponsorship Package towards the SWAG awards night. Today, we have invited you once again to witness the presentation of our contribution towards the 42nd SWAG Awards celebrations. This is the fifth consecutive times Activa is giving this support to SWAG.”

The Activa boss continued that, “the SWAG awards means a lot to us not only because it has become the most credible awards scheme in the sporting industry but also due to the fact that it offers us an opportunity as an insurance company to bring to the fore the essence of insurance in our nation building process.”

Touching on the May 9 Stadium Disaster which coincided with the presentation, Lartey said, ”Today marks the anniversary of the May 9 Stadium Disaster. A dark day in the history of sports in Ghana. A day when innocent sports enthusiasts of our nation were injured and others stampeded to death. The scars of sadness and suffering still linger on. I am aware that governments past and present as well as society have tried to assist surviving spouses and/or orphans to carry on, but the success has been negligible.”

Kwabena Yeboah expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Activa International Insurance for their contribution towards the development of sports in Ghana and SWAG for the fifth consecutive time.

The short ceremony was attended by SWAG President, Kwabena Yeboah, Joe Aggrey-SWAG Patron, Oheneba Charles-SWAG Patron, Rosalind Amoh-SWAG Treasurer, the Chief Operating Officer of Activa, Benjamin Yamoah, Mrs. Genevieve Tachie, Regional Chief Finance Officer of Activa, members of SWAG.

From The Sports Desk