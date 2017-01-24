“Action Man” Rockson Bukari To Lead Upper East Region

Rockson Bukari

There were mixed reactions towards the announcement of a former District Chief Executive for then Bolgatanga District, as the Upper East Regional Minister designate.

The Regional Minister designate, Rockson Ayine Bukari a.k.a “Action man” served in the first half of the last NPP government, led by President John Agyekum Kufour, and he is still remembered for his action toward the insanitary state of the Regional Capital, Bolgatanga. Prior to his elevation, Hon. Bukari was a member of the New Patriotic Party Council of Elders. He hold a Teacher Cert “A” from the Kanton Teacher Training College in the Upper West Region.

There are a group of people who are disappointed and are ready to run him down, because they were affected by his actions during his reign as the DCE for the then Bolgatanga District Assembly. There are others who seem to place the development of the region first before their parochial interests; these people are happy over his nomination and look forward to seeing him start work.

There are others who think Rockson Bukari a.k.a “Action man”, is difficult to cajole to toll Party line and that would make the work of the New Patriotic Party difficult, especially in the Bolgatanga Municipality, where people seem to see lawlessness as a normal practice.

Ahead of the announcement, there were many names being mentioned, as people who were busily lobbying for the position, but Hon. Rockson Bukari’s name was not so popular among these lists that made round in the region.

For people who love to see change in the insanitary condition across the region and also an improvement in the development of the Upper East Region, the appointment of Rockson Bukari is a good news and very timely.

Until the tail end of the John Mahama led government, when some roads in Bolgatanga were asphalted, the Upper East Region could not boast of a good road, aside the ECOWAS trunk road which passes through the Bolgatanga Municipality.

A resident, Alhaji Tanko Mohammed in an interview with the Daily Guide, called on members of the NPP and others who have links with the government, to desist from the anonymous letter writing, which he said has been a big problem for the region.

“My brother, that practice has really worried this region. People are so quick to write letters to pull people down and yet, when their desires are granted, they end up not being better. … I pray that the anonymous letter writers will stop and allow this man to work in peace at least for 2 years.”

In the last four years, the Upper East Region had four different Regional Ministers, with some serving less than a year.

Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Bolgatanga