Action Chapel, US Embassy Fight Corruption

Action Chapel International is partnering the United States (US) Embassy in Accra and KRIF Ghana Limited to roll out a project on good corporate governance in the country.

The project, which is expected to be executed under the theme, ‘Accelerating National Development through transparency and integrity: from talk to action’ will be officially launched on January 30th 2017 at Kempiski Hotel in Accra.

Addressing journalists at the Season’s Restaurant located at the premises of Action Chapel International, Rev. Dr Kennedy Okunsun, Chief of Staff of the Church, decried the level of corruption in the country.

The Chief of Staff, who is also the pastor in charge of the Airport Residential Area branch of the church, explained that the project formed part of the church’s efforts to ensure good governance that will accelerate national development

He mentioned purchase of pamphlets to avoid student failing examinations and giving of tips for various services as forms of corruption destroying the moral fabric of the nation.

Dr. Okunsun, who is also the Executive Chairman of KRIF Ghana Limited, further revealed that the promoters of such corrupt practices end up cheating themselves rather than the State.

“The business person who imports goods and under invoices the value to cheat the state and pays bribes to a tax/revenue official to assist him go through with his under invoiced declaration rather goes against himself as it may be unknown to him that the imported goods are rather free,” he remarked.

Jimmy Mauldin, Economic Counselor at the Embassy of the United States of America in Accra, mentioned that integrity, transparency and good governance, are vital to the success of any country.

He expressed hope that the upcoming ‘Good Governance Leadership Series’ will provide a platform for dialogue with various groups to fight the menace.

By Solomon Ofori