Achimota Host Final Fan Milk Medal  

Obeng Appiah receiving his prize from Clara Price

The final edition of the Fan Milk Monthly (February) Medal rocked the Achimota Golf Club on Saturday amidst wild funfair after 12 months of a healthy competition.

It drew most of the Club’s big guns for the 18-hole showpiece which saw Ayoub Ghandour finishing first with a 71 net in the men’s Group A category.

He beat Sjoerd Grueter by just a stroke for the ultimate prize of a trophy and Fan Milk Products, while Joher Majdi finished third with a 73 net score.

A 67 net score handed Michael Obeng Appiah the first prize in the men’s Group B category, while Kwame Boafo (68net), and Alfred Baku(72net) follow in that order.

Seasoned lady golfer Beatrice Vetsch-Bempong, playing on a double of 13 handicap picked home the ladies flagship prize with a 72 net, and beating Esther Amedzro by five strokes, who also beat Christine Furler by a stroke.

It was Emos Korblah (63 gross), who won the pros event with Godwin Sai and David Doex Degber grossing 69 and 72 for second and third places respectively.

Dr Thompson (69net) left the Course as the Guest Player winner.

Deputy Club captain Mr Mark Coffie commended Fan Milk for supporting the event all year round and all golfers for making the event successful.

From The Sports Desk