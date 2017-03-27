Achimota Golf Get New Council

Brew Aidoo (L) receiving his prize from pro golfer Emos Korblah. With them is Amoah

Ghana’s Premier Golf Club, Achimota Golf Club is currently being run by a strong nine-member team after successful elections at the Club few days ago.

The team, led by Mark Cofie (Captain) has a huge responsibility to steer the affairs of the Club, having inherited an impressive legacy by the Dr Frank Adu Jnr led administration.

Newly-elected Club captain, Cofie and his team have promised to deliver and in his inaugural address in the Silver Star Auto March Monthly Medal on Saturday, he expressed profuse thanks to all who voted them into office.

He said “I must on behalf of my team thank you all for the confidence reposed in us, we will do our uttermost best to serve you and our cherished Club.”

“Thanks for coming in your numbers for today’s event, keep coming, and together we will form an unbeatable team. I thank Silver Star Auto for coming on board as headline sponsor for the Monthly Medal competition.”

Retained Competition Secretary George Amoah pointed out that the new Council would esteem discipline and would be strict regarding reporting time for events and signing-ins for competitions.

The newly-elected Council constitutes Mark Cofie-(Captain), Sjoerd Grueter (Vice captain) Jemima Jackson( Secretary), Abed Botchway (Treasurer), George Amoah (Competition Secretary), Kofi Agyei (House/Bar, Caddy Member), Mike Darko (Handicap Member),Joe Ampofo(Academy) Kojo Choi (Youth).

Single handicapper Carl Brew-Aidoo (8) shot a 65 net to lift the men’s Group A ultimate prize. He will now play to a new handicap of 6 to 7. Theo Asampong, 72 net beat Geoffery Coffie to occupy the second position.

Reverend Ben Johnson dominated the men’s Group B with a 69 net, beating Kwadwo Ampomah, 79 and Deon Jonck 71 in that order.

A 71 net handed the ladies first prize to Ragheda Khalil, while Beatrice Vetsch-Bempong and Lynn Mitchell followed with 73 and 75 scores respectively.

Andrew Pratt left the course as the visitor’s prize winner after a 69 net score.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum