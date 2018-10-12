Achimota Golf Club Makes Historic Visit To Nigeria

Team Achimota in a pose

Premier golf club, Achimota, made a historic trip to Abuja recently for Nigeria’s Independence Anniversary golf competition.

It was Achimota Golf Club’s Competition Secretary, Mr. George Y. Amoah, in collaboration with the Competition Committee whose tireless efforts made the historic visit a success in terms of numbers to IBB Golf and Country Club in Abuja.

He attributed the success of the trip to the commitment of members as well as other visitors and thanked them for their time. He further mentioned that his military background in leadership and most importantly the immense support of the entire Achimota Golf Club Administration team made it possible.

The Achimota team was eternally grateful to the unprecedented hospitality bestowed on the Ghanaians by their IBB and Nigerian friends.

It was Airline Company, RwandAir that threw massive weight behind Achimota Golf Club for the trip.

The sponsorship package offered members of the club the chance to fly out of the country to Abuja for an international competition.

Head of Sales and Marketing, RwandAir, Millicent Narh-Tsegah said “For us at RwandAir we saw it as an opportunity to open our doors to the golfing world as a whole and to promote golf as a sport given the numerous health benefits it has at exercising the body from head to toe.

“The sport, as a whole, has a lot to offer and so does the brand -RwandAir. We view this partnership as one that would linger on for years given the agenda both parties seek to promote.”

In like manner, RwandAir’s Country Manager, Muhammud Wayiga, pointed out that “RwandAir being the national carrier of Rwanda, flies to 31 destinations with a lot more others brewing in the pot – JFK, US & CHINA.

Our services on board are unsurpassed – we don’t just sell you tickets, we sell to our valued clients, a total travel experience that is unmatched.”

He praised Rwandair as a trustworthy airline and also thanked Achimota Golf Club members and other club members including Royal Golf Club, Bogoso Golf, etc. who made the journey.

Mr. Amoah praised the good work of the Ghana High Commission in Abuja, Nigeria, the overwhelming support from the Ambassador, His Excellency Mr. Ahmed Rashid and also thanked members of his Council, Acting Captain, Abed Botchway, Ladies Captain, Peace Akwei, Kofi Agyei and Michael Darko.

Mr. Amoah also thanked members of the Achimota Golf Trustees, especially the President of Achimota Golf club, Eddie Addo, who made time to accompany the team.

He also thanked Calbank for their continuous generosity and support of Achimota Golf Club and Golf as a whole and their efforts as a great local indigenous bank.

From The Sports Desk