ACEP Wants Viable Energy Funding

Dr. Ishmael Ackah

Energy think-tank African Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP) has said that government needs to find sustainable means of funding Ghana’s growing power needs.

The Head of policy at ACEP, Dr Ishmael Ackah said the country’s current power deficit demands that realistic systems are put in place so Ghana is not plunged into darkness.

Ghana’s current power deficit is estimated between 150 and 250Mega Watts, a situation analysts say will not sustain the country’s growing energy demands.

ACEP has however projected that demand for power in 2017 will be around 2400 MW, given the Energy Commission’s estimation that demand for power grows at 10 percent annually.

In an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, Dr. Ackah said, “If demand is 1008, what it means is that maybe some companies that were off, like cold stores that collapsed during the load shedding, are not up now so if they start operating, what will happen?”

“So I think that the situation is fragile and there is no time for partying. We should look at getting a sustainable source of funding for our fuel,” he added.

But according to Dr Ackah, the ideal situation should be a total supply of the needed 2,400 with an excess of 24 percent.

“If we are going to invest in a regasification plant so that we can even import LNG (liquefied Natural Gas) from Equatorial Guinea and some of these things, we should come out with measures that will at least get us the demand of 2400 and an excess capacity of about 25 percent so that when a machine is down, we can just bring in another machine to solve the problem.”

Source: pulse.com.gh