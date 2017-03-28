Accra Symphony Orchestra For International  Conference

Accra Symphony Orchestra

The Accra Symphony Orchestra is to represent Ghana at the 4th International Orchestra Conference in Montreal, Quebec, from May 12-14, 2017, organised by the International Federation of Music (FIM).

The orchestra conference brings together over 300 delegates from over 40 countries to share experiences and identify ways of tackling the various challenges orchestras face globally.

According to the Benoit Machuel, General Secretary of the International Federation of Music (FIM), the conference is to allow orchestras share their experiences and to collectively identify the best ways to face the numerous challenges that confront their profession.

Over the period, nine panel discussions involving 36 speakers will address a selection of the musicians’ main concerns. Orchestra managers and directors will engage in a constructive discussion of the key issues facing them. The Montreal Symphony Orchestra will lead in performances during the conference and the Accra Symphony Orchestra is expected to showcase some of their work.

Members of the delegation include Phyllis Akuffo, Amos Tetteh, Kojo Sam, Elizabeth Naa Ashami Lartey, Cletus Nwabueze Uchechukwu and Karim Mohammed, who are all orchestra musicians in addition to the music director and conductor Benedictus Acolatse and Joel Senyo Asigbetsey, the orchestra director of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA).

The delegation will be led by Korkor Amarteifio, executive director of the Accra Symphony Orchestra.