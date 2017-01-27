Accra Residents Okay Ministerial Nominee

Ishmael Ashitey

Some residents of Accra have expressed satisfaction with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s nomination of Ishmael Ashitey as the Greater Accra Regional Minister.

They also said the President was right in choosing only males as nominees as Regional Ministers because the task was too much for a female.

“As a native from Labadi, he is abreast with the dos and don’ts of the people, so I believe he will be able to perform effectively,’’ opined Emmanuel Tettey, a public servant.

“I am very happy the President appointed this particular man,” he added.

The Ghana News Agency interviewed a cross-section of residents on their views in terms of the choice of Mr Ashitey as the Region’s boss and gender balance of the Regional nominees as they were all men.

A lawyer, who declined to give his name, said the Regional Ministry was not an easy job, therefore, it would not be easy for a woman to occupy the position.

“I am not saying a woman cannot perform but the Regional Minister has all the regional departments on his head and the responsibility is too much work for a woman,’’ he explained.

He said a man would be able to exercise effective political authority on all the Departments so the President has made brilliant choices by making it an all male affair.

An immigration officer who also declined to give his name said: ‘’I think the President’s appointment of Mr Ashitey is in the right direction,’’ adding that, ‘’He is a typical native of this town so he will be able to perform’’.

He said he was hopeful the nominee would be able to fulfill his duty as a Regional Minister.

“Maybe, the President nominated only males because there is a lack of women in the Party who have the requisite qualification to occupy those positions,” he stated, adding that the Deputy Regional Ministers may be females.

Mr Tettey also said he believed that: “Women could only perform up to a certain level, so the job may be too ample for a woman to head.”

Mr Isaac Quincy, a teacher, stated that the appointment of Mr Ashitey was appropriate considering his background as a former Minister of State for Trade and Industry and Minister of Fisheries.

Ishmael Ashitey, 62, is a product of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, where he graduated in 1977 with a Diploma in Mechanical Engineering.

He also holds an Executive Masters Degree in Governance and Leadership from GIMPA.

GNA