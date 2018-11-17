Accra Mayor Inspects Makola No.2 Market Project

Mohammed Adjei Sowah

The Mayor of Accra, Mohammed Adjei Sowah, has inspected work on the Makola No.2 Market project.

The market, which is located at Agbogbloshie, got burnt some nine years ago and had been left unattended to.

Mr. Sowah expressed satisfaction about the level of work at the market and urged contractors to speedily work to complete the project on time.

“The traders cannot continue to trade here, they need to take advantage of the Christmas celebrations to make some money, and so we must complete it as scheduled,” he said.

In an interaction with the traders, he gave assurance that his outfit would promote their economic interest and impress on the contractors to complete the project before the Christmas festivities.

“I am on your side and my outfit will do all it takes to ensure that the project is completed in the second week of December as the contractors has assured,” he said.

He also told the traders to channel all their grievances to the Assembly for redress.

The Head of General Services, Makola Market Company Limited, Daniel Welbeck, revealed that the project is expected to be completed within a month to relocate traders whose shops got burnt.

The Accra Mayor assured shareholders and management of the market that he would do everything possible to enhance their economic activities.

Sally Crabbe, organiser at the Makola No. 2 Market, thanked the Mayor and his team for being proactive in resolving their challenges in the market.

“The Mayor has been so helpful, we went to him with our challenges and as you can see he is here with us to assess the progress of work. The contractors are now here on site and work has begun successfully,” she said.

The Mayor and his team also visited the plantain market also at the Agbogbloshie Market and interacted with members of the Plantain Sellers Association.