Accountant Killed In Accident

The damaged vehicle and motor bike

An accountant of the Begoro Salvation Army Clinic, Atibila died after he collided with a taxi with registration number GE 1958-11 while riding from Begoro to his office.

The deceased, believed to be in his 50s, was on a motorbike with registration number M-12-GT (2255) when the incident happened.

An eyewitness told DAILY GUIDE that the deceased collided with the taxi, which was also coming from the Koforidua direction.

He fell heavily and hit his head on the floor.

“He was not in helmet, and was rushed by the Ghana National Ambulance Service to the regional hospital in Koforidua,” the eyewitness said.

The deceased was later referred to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, but was pronounced dead later.

In a related development, a young man, in his late 20s, is currently receiving treatment at the Begoro Government Hospital after he crashed his motorbike into a stationary 207 commercial vehicle with registration number GE 4644 Z.

From Daniel Bampoe, Begoro