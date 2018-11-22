Access Bank DonatesTo Deprived Schools

Nana Adu Kyeremateng presents bags to officials of the school

As a way of re-enforcing its commitment to sustainability principles and commemoration of the bank’s 10 years of sustainability, Access Bank Ghana has climaxed its week-long activities which began from November 5 to 9, by donating hundreds of recycled school bags to pupils in deprived schools across the country.

Themed: ‘Financing a Sustainable Future,’ the week was aimed at reminding all employees of the crucial role they have to play in creating a sustainable future for the bank and the communities in which it operates. It was also used to encourage them to engage in activities that would positively impact the environment as well as touch lives, leaving positive memories on people.

Beneficiary schools include the Mantse Tackie ‘3’ KG & Primary School in Accra, the Gbanyamni L/A Primary School in Tamale and the Ohwimase L/A Primary School in Kumasi.

The others are the Heve E.P & Kpetoe Basic Schools in Ho, the Zongo L/A Primary School in Techiman as well as Methodist L/A Primary School in Takoradi.

Explaining the rationale for this celebration, the Chief Operating Officer of Access Bank Ghana, Mr. Ade Ologun, noted that the bank was keen on raising the consciousness of its employees and other stakeholders on embracing green behaviour or responsible practices as an everyday life in order not to jeopardise resources for future generations.

Making one of the donations on behalf of the bank to the Mantse Tackie ‘3’ KG & Primary School in Accra, the Head of Corporate Communications and Brand Management at Access Bank, Mr. Nana Adu Kyeremateng, said: “Through our ‘Bag a smile’ initiative, we are converting tons of used banner materials and having them recycled into school bags as part of efforts to manage waste impact on the environment. This is because we have taken a serious view to protecting environment; so as we carry out our business we put the community at the centre of everything we do” he concluded.

Commending Access Bank, the Circuit Supervisor of the Mantse Tackie ‘3’ KG & Primary, Reverend Charles Akafia, indicated that the bags would go a long way to benefit his pupils and also serve as a reminder to the students about the importance of recycling. “We thank Access Bank for this kind gesture and ask other corporate bodies to emulate their example”, Rev Akafia said.

The Access Bank Sustainability week was packed with a series of events and activities which included carpooling, training sessions, sensitization on walking and healthy eating tips. Other activities included the movie screening of “Dry”, starring popular Nigerian actress, Stephanie Linus, on the effects of obstetric fistula, as part of creating awareness for the bank’s “Fist Against Fistula” initiative which was launched earlier in August this year.

The Sustainability Awareness Week was replicated across all other subsidiary locations of the bank. Over the years, Access Bank has demonstrated its continued commitment to influence social, economic and environmental systems beyond making profits and continues to spearhead its sustainability drive through unrivalled investments in Education, Health, Environment, Sports and the Arts.

Currently, Access Bank is ranked as one of the largest banks in Ghana by assets and is operating one of the largest branch networks in the country. The group currently boasts of a considerable number of award-winning sustainability initiatives since its inception.