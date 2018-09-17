Accept Licensure Exam – Akufo-Addo To Teachers

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has urged all newly-trained teachers and trainee teachers to accept the licensure examination due to its importance.



The National Teaching Council (NTC) introduced the licensure examination, as a way of ensuring that quality teachers are produced.



However, some of the teachers are kicking against it.



Some of them embarked on a nation-wide demonstration against the examination.



Mr Akufo-Addo explained that the new policy of teacher licensing must be embraced by all “if education is important to us”.



Speaking at the investiture and induction of the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Education, Winneba, the president said: “This policy is not intended to put any impediment in the way of our teachers from our colleges of education and other tertiary institutions,” he said.



“On the contrary, it is meant to enhance professionalism in teaching and guarantee that our teachers meet a minimum standard of qualification through an independent examination so as to be able to teach in our classrooms.



“If education is important to us, then it requires that we maintain best standards.”

-Classfmonline