Aburihene Angry With National Security

A portion of the palace ransacked by National Security operatives

OTUBOUR Djan Kwasi II, chief of Aburi, who doubles as the Adontehene of the Akuapem Traditional Area in the Eastern Region, has charged National Security operatives who are currently occupying the Okuapemhene’s palace, to vacate the property or face the wrath of the traditional authorities.

Last week Wednesday, National Security operatives and some police officers stormed the Okuapemhene’s palace at Akropong at dawn to pick up some prominent chiefs in the ongoing chieftaincy tussle over who should succeed the late Okuapehene, Oseadeyo Addo Dankwah III, who ruled for 41 years.

Those reportedly arrested included Nana Kwasi Omenako II, head of the Asona family of Akuapem, as well as Tufuhene of Akropong-Akwapim, Nana Yaw Ampem Darko, known in private life as George Darko – the popular highlife musician who composed the hit song ‘Ako Te Brofo’.

They were reportedly taken to the regional police headquarters in Koforidua and later released without any charge; but since the raid, security operatives have taken over the palace, ostensibly to protect the people.

According to sources, the security agents said they were after alleged stockpile of arms and ammunition in the palace but after ransacking the whole place, they could not find a single weapon.

A seven-member committee comprising chiefs – led by the Aburihene – appointed by the Akuapem Traditional Council on December 24, 2017 to intervene in the matter have decided to end their services.

Apart from Otoobour Djan Kwasi II, Osabarima Enyine Asiedu Okoo Ababio III, chief of Larteh and Benkumhene; Nana Opese Konadu II, Awukuguahene and Acting Nifahene; Odeefour Oteng Korankye II, Berekusohene and Twafohene of Akwapim; Okatakyie Kusi Obuodum Amoyaw V, Asesesohene; Nana Sakyi Amoako, Adawsohene and Nana Ansah Sasraku III, Mamfehene and Kyidomhene of Akuapem, are all members of the committee.

Otoobour Djan Kwasi II, addressing journalists at his Ankaase palace at Aburi last week Friday, said that they were not comfortable with the number of interferences from some individuals who he claimed, had been insulting and threatening them.

“In our bid to be objective, truthful and incisive, some of the members of the committee have had personal verbal and written attacks visited on them; this turn of events is indeed unfortunate and in our view, there is no need placing our lives and image on the line,” he stated.

The Aburihene continued, “The position taken by the Acting President, coupled with other evolving developments in the last couple of weeks, has necessitated our action to step aside for them to do their own things. After all, what matters now is to get the people a substantive chief; and we wish them well,”

Later, a group calling itself the Concerned Youth of Okuapeman, planned to demonstrate against what it claimed were attempts by some ‘bigwigs’ in the country – particularly politicians – to fan chieftaincy dispute in the area.

Speaking to DAILY GUIDE, the convener of the group, Maxwell Asumani Addo, said, “We will not sit down for this thing to happen. We will take the right procedures and consult and organize a demonstration.

“We’ve seen that a lot of people are poking their noses into the affairs of Okuapeman, and so we will not sit down. Akuapem has very peace-loving people. We’ve realized that there is a lot of infiltration, and so we will also advise ourselves.”

Before Christmas, there was uneasy calm at Akropong following the commencement of installation and counter installation of a paramount chief for the traditional area, compelling the police to storm the town.

Two factions have emerged from the Sakyebea royal family and each is claiming to be the rightful gate to select the next Okuapemhene.

Odehyie Kwasi Akuffo, a 63-year-old retired journalist and businessman and Nana Kese – both from the Sakyeabea family – were said to have been processed simultaneously to be installed paramount chief.

Odehyie Akuffo is being presented by Okuapemhemaa (Queen mother) Nana Afua Nketia Obuo II, while the Baamuhene, Nana Afari Bampoe – with support from Nana Osim Kwatia, the chief of Amonokrom – is backing Nana Kesse, believed to be in his mid-30s and was once domiciled in the United States.

FROM Solomon Ofori, Aburi, with additional files from Daniel Bampoe, Koforidua