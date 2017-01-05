Abuja Agog For Glo CAF Awards

All is now set for the 2016 Glo- CAF awards gala night scheduled for tonight at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, Nigeria.

The awards remained the most prestigious in Africa, recognising outstanding players, and other critical football stakeholders by Africa’s highest football authority. The event is being bankrolled by one of Africa’s biggest brands, Glo.

Many of the award recipients, other sports dignitaries, government officials and football administrators and top executives of the continental football ruling body, CAF have started trooping into the Nigerian capital for the ceremony.

Event sponsor, Glo, has promised an exciting time for football lovers all over the continent and beyond with a rich pot of entertainment-laced show.

Gabonese midfielder, who plays for Borussia Dortmund, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Algerian winger and Leicester City playmaker, Riyad Mahrez and Senegalese winger and Liverpool star, Sadio Mané are the top contenders for the 2016 African Player of the Year award.

For the African Player of the Year (Based in Africa), Ugandan and Mamelodi Sundowns Goal Keeper, Denis Onyango, is in the race with the Zimbabwean forward and Mamelodi Sundowns teammate, Khama Billiat and the Zambian and TP Mazembe midfilder, Rainford Kalaba.

Glo-CAF Awards 2016 will, as usual, parade the greatest African football legends, including the new African Footballer of the Year and winners in other categories including African Player of The Year (Based in Africa), National Team of The Year, Club of The Year, and Coach of The Year.

Other categories are National Team of the Year, Women’s National Team of the Year, Most Promising Talent of the Year, Youth Player of the Year amongst others.

….Mimi Fawaz, Mofe-Damijo As Emcees

Mimi Fawaz, premium show host and presenter of Sports 360 on Vox Africa, and popular Nigerian actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) have been confirmed as the emcees for the 2016 Glo-Caf Awards.

Mimi of Nigerian descent has worked for CNN, ESPN and ITV Television networks, and has been described as the ‘driving force behind UK’s first original African football show. Mimi has successfully carved a niche for herself in a field dominated by men.

Mimi is delighted by the opportunity extended to her to host the show and has promised Africa and the rest of the world a spectacular delivery.

Her adjutant, Richard Mofe-Damijo, is a Nigerian actor and politician. He was the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism in Delta State, Nigeria between 2009 and 2015.

A lawyer, politician and journalist, he has featured in several top-notch soaps and films such as Ripples, Out of Bounds, Three Wise Men, Oloibiri and Hush. A multiple award winner, RMD in 2005, won the Best Actor in a Leading Role at the maiden edition of the African Movie Academy Awards and is also the face of Glo’s powerful television commercials which celebrated the company’s ground-breaking launch of Nigeria’s first nationwide mobile 4G LTE network.

The duo will add colour to the glitz and glamour of the night on 5th January, 2017, at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, where the African Player of the Year 2016 will be announced.

