Abudu Royal Family CallS On Minister

Northern Regional Minister with Abudu Royal Family in Tamale

The Abudu Royal Gate has paid a courtesy call on the Northern Regional Minister Salifu Saeed at his office at the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) in Tamale.

The royal family took the opportunity to congratulate the Regional Minister on his appointment and wished him well.

The Regent of Naton Alhaji Sule Saaka, who led the delegation, assured the minister of their support to ensure the development of the region.

He, however, pleaded with the minister to ensure that potable water, development and jobs are provided to the good people of the region.

According to him, the main occupation in the region is farming, and so they hope that agriculture would be enhanced to bring development to the region.

The Northern Regional Minister Salifu Saeed said he would represent the president in the region and serve them diligently.

According to the minister, there cannot be a peaceful Dagbon without the involvement of traditional leaders, who are the main stakeholders in the region.

He assured the Royal Family that his office would adopt an open-door policy, irrespective of one’s political or tribal affiliation.

The Minister disclosed that President Nana Addo was committed to bringing developmental projects to the Northern Region, especially in the area of agriculture.

He encouraged the chiefs to support the ‘Planting for Food and Jobs’ campaign to boost food security in the country.

“If you take farming very seriously this year, I have no doubt that best Farmer Award of the year will surely come from this region.

The Minister also pleaded with the chiefs to make lands available for investors who would come to the region to invest in farming and other developmental activities.

Salifu Saeed explained that the investors would create jobs for the hard-working youth of the region.

He urged the chiefs to continue to strengthen the existing peace that the region is currently enjoying.

The Northern Regional Minister assured the chiefs that the president would not interfere in any chieftaincy issue in the region.

“Government would find lasting solutions to the chieftaincy disputes in Dagbon.”

From Eric Kombat, Tamale