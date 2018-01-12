Abronye DC: I Will Walk To Accra From Sunyani

Kwame Baffoe

Maverick Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, known in political circles as Abronye DC has declared his intention to walk from Sunyani to Accra following the nomination of Mr. Martin ABK Amidu by President Akufo Addo as Independent Special Prosecutor.

The walk according to him is to make known his level of excitement at the nomination and also show his personal appreciation to the President for the appointment.

“In my estimation, when I come to Accra with a car to thank the President, it may not be pleasing enough so I have decided to walk from Sunyani to Accra even if it will take me one whole month to reach Accra and put my hands into that of the President’s and thank him, for what you [President] have done”, he said.

Abronye DC told Adom FM’s Kofi Adoma Nwanwani on Dwaso Nsem that he would start the walk on Monday January 15 even though he has what it takes to pay for transport but he wants to experience some discomfort in the lead up to conveying his appreciations to the President.

He has also rated the decision to nominate Mr. Amidu as the ISP as one which has surpassed popular policies such as Free SHS and the Ministry of Energy’s efforts in putting an end to Ghana’s power problems.

-Adomonline