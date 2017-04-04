Abrantie College Holds Fashion Fair

The night of Saturday, April 1, 2017 may go down in the history of the Nungua Junction Mall in Accra as one of the best entertainment nights at the mall, with the hosting of the Abrantie College Runway.

Abrantie Runway is a platform for the exhibition of latest trends in hairstyles, make-over and outfits.

On display on the night were latest casuals, official and avant-garde hairstyles and extravagant make-over, with final year students of the Abrantie College, a beauty and fashion design school, thrilling their audience with cat walks.

The event attracted a huge following, as many fashion lovers abandoned other activities to make it to the venue.

Shoppers who visited the mall could not help but find their way to the outdoor fashion show, apparently to see the latest trends.

And students and lecturers of Abrantie College did what they know best on the night by not disappointing their audience, as they displayed some of the latest artistically superb casuals, official and avant-garde hairstyles and extravagant make-over to the admiration of many who attended the show.

Experienced cosmetologist and founder of Abrantie College, King David Thompson, addressing the media on the sidelines of the exhibition, said the college offers all beauty and clothing services.

“We have beauty clinic and SPA where we offer all hair and beauty services. We have the clothing line plus the college where we train students on hair, skin and fashion,” he said.

“Basically, November will be our 10th year and we intend celebrating it in a way that we will rather empower women to adapt more employable skills instead of adapting to just the formal educational system,” King David Thompson added.

He indicated that the school has adopted the competency-based training (CBT) system which allows students to acquire some skills at every stage of their learning process.

The Manager of Abrantie College, Mary Mwai-Srigboh, in a welcome address, stated that the college has, over the last 10 years, offered skills training to about 5,000 students, many of whom are leading well-known beauty salons and clothing lines.

BY Melvin Tarlue