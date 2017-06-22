Abraham Attah Unveiled As Free SHS Ambassador

Abraham Attah

The Ministry of Education has unveiled young Ghanaian actor, Abraham Attah, as an ambassador for government’s flagship programme, Free Senior High School. The sector Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, unveiled the teen actor at a short ceremony at the Ministry on Thursday, June 22, 2017.

The Free SHS policy is one of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government’s flagship policy programs that helped it win power in the December 2016 polls.

The party popularized the intended program in the run up to the 2012 elections, but could not win power then to implement it.

Having successfully won the elections in 2016, led by Nana Akufo-Addo, the party announced that it will fully roll out the program this year.

President Akufo-Addo, in an address at Okuapeman School in the Eastern Region in February 2017, announced that the program will commence from September 2017.

According to him, it will cover the full fees of students who attend public Senior High Schools across the country.

“By free SHS, we mean that, in addition to tuition which is already free, there will be no admission fees, no library fees, no science centre fees, no computer lab fees, no examination fees, no utility fees; there will be free textbooks, free boarding, and free meals, and day students will get a meal at school for free,” Akufo-Addo said.

Abraham Atta, 15, now resides in the USA for his career and high school education. He made his feature film debut in Beasts of No Nation (2015), playing a leading role of child soldier (Agu).

He was awarded the Marcello Mastroianni’s Best Young Actor Award at the 72nd Venice International Film Festival.

In 2016, it was announced that he had been cast in the upcoming Marvel film Spider-Man: Homecoming. It is unclear what Abraham Atta’s specific duties will be as the policy program’s ambassador.

-Citifmonline