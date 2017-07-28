Abraham Attah ‘Free SHS Job’ Is Free

Matthew Opoku Prempeh with Abraham Attah

Education Minister Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh has disclosed that award-winning young actor Abraham Attah volunteered to become ambassador for government’s free senior high school programme at no cost to the state.

Dr Prempeh came under a series of criticism on social media after announcing Attah, who is schooling in the United States, as the face of the major government policy.

Groups like the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) also expressed reservations and argued that Abraham Attah is known for his work in showbiz rather than in education, and suggested that an ambassador could have been selected from the winners of this year’s National Science and Maths Quiz.

In explaining the rationale for Abraham Attah’s selection at a Meet The Press series on Thursday, July 27, 2017, Dr Prempeh said the young actor walked into his office to volunteer for the role.

“Abraham Attah is a young street kid in Ghana who has benefited by fortune or good luck. He just went to America two years ago and his fortunes have blossomed to become a star. I haven’t seen any good will ambassador of any cause in this world who is not famous.

“People came to my office with their children who had seen Abraham Attah and were keen to go to school. He doesn’t live in my generation so I didn’t even know him, I hadn’t even met him. Abraham Attah wasn’t paid a (penny) to come and campaign for free SHS. He thought that if God has put him where he is, he should come and support a noble cause. He walked into my office and declared to be a free SHS ambassador for free. Besides that, he donated nearly a 1,000 pairs of sandals for fellow kids who are vulnerable just like when he was vulnerable in Ghana and we are saying I should throw him out?” Dr Prempeh asked.

The young Abraham Attah has been enjoying a constant growth in the limelight since he featured in the movie, ‘Beast Of No Nations’, alongside Idris Elba. Abraham Attah went on to win the Marcello Mastroianni’s Best Young Actor Award at the 72nd Venice International Film Festival.

– starrfmonline.com