Abraham Attah Assists The Needy

Abraham Nii Attah

Award-winning young actor Abraham Nii Attah, with support from his foundation (Abraham Attah Foundation) and Believe Charity Outreach, has donated items worth thousands of Ghana cedis to two orphanages in the Brong-Ahafo Region.

The donation is part of Abraham Atta and his foundation’s initiative to help the less-privileged in society.

The items which include 330 brand new pairs of shoes, bags of rice and cooking oil and more were presented to Musluv Orphanage and Tepa Orphanage Home, both at the Tano North District in the Brong-Ahafo Region.

Presenting the items, the management of the foundation said, “We are glad to show love to this children during the month of love.”

Abraham Attah gained international prominence playing alongside Idris Elba in the movie ‘Beasts Of No Nation’, directed by Emmy award-winning Cary Fukunaga.

He played the character Agu, who is forced to join a unit of mercenary fighters when civil war tears his family apart and transformed into a child soldier, earned Abraham Attah praise around the world.

He won Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best Young Actor at Venice Film Festival 2015, Best Male Lead Award at the 2016 Independent Spirit Awards, and also Rising Star Award at the Black Film Critics Circle (BFCC).

The award scheme referred to Attah’s role as “one of the strongest and most phenomenal we have ever seen” and added that he has “a very bright future ahead of him”.