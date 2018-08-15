Abotanso Residents Cry Over Health Centre

A dilapidated CHPS compound

Residents of Abotanso, a farming community in the Kwahu Afram Plains North District of the Eastern Region, are appealing to government for an intervention in their healthcare system.

According to the assembly member of the community, Cosmos Kwadwo, residents find it difficult to access good healthcare due to the deplorable nature of the CHPS compounds and bad roads leading to the district capital, where the main government hospital is situated.

“My people are really suffering. The CHPS compound here is serving more than seven communities yet its state is nothing to write home about. We have been calling on the assembly to help us but to no avail,” the assembly member lamented.

The CHPS compound, which has two single rooms and a porch, serves as a delivery room with one bed and a consulting room.

Some of the nurses who spoke to DAILY GUIDE revealed that the community has a new clinic which is near completion but has been left abandoned for the past two years now.

“For the past one and half years that we have been here, this is where we work as a CHPS compound. This compound, despite its devastated state, serves more than seven communities. We learnt the new clinic is at the verge of completion but due to politics it has to be left for the past two years,” a nurse who spoke on condition of anonymity stated.

From Daniel Bampoe, Abotanso