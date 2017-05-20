Abortion ‘Doctor’ Grabbed At Chorkor

Godwin Dadzawa

Godwin Dadzawa, 41, who posed as a medical doctor and performed illegal abortion for ladies at La, Chorkor, Lante – Maame and its environs, has been arrested by the La Police.

Godwin was arrested when one of his victims, whom he had locked up in a room after performing the abortion for her for four days and constantly had sex with reported the matter to the police.

Police team visited the alleged clinic where the suspect performs his illegal services and uncovered some hospital equipment used in performing the abortions.

The District Commander, Chief Superintendent Oduro Anning, told the media that the victim reported on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 that in December last year, she was impregnated by her former boyfriend who denied responsibility.

She then contacted a friend who also introduced her to the suspect as a doctor who could help terminate the pregnancy.

The victim then called the suspect on phone and asked for direction to his office.

Suspect Godwin then directed her to Chorkor Lante Maame where he operates his clinic.

At Chorkor Lante Maame, Godwin, after examining the pregnancy, charged her GH¢400 but the victim told him she had no money.

The two then agreed that the victim will leave her Ipad behind as collateral for the abortion to be performed, and come for it later when she gets the money.

The victim said two weeks later, she had the money and informed suspect.

“The suspect told me to hold onto it and that he would get back to me but never did.

“The day the suspect called the victim for the money, the victim said she had by then spent it and so asked that they meet.”

The 22-year-old girl stated that during the second meeting, suspect Godwin proposed that he would have sex with her to defray the cost and that her Ipad would be returned to her; so she agreed.

After having unprotected sex with her, the suspect refused to allow the victim to go home but rather locked her up in a room for four days where she was only given food without bathing.

The victim said while in the custody of suspect, she was constantly abused until she was finally released on the fourth day.

“After releasing me, he promised to give me GH¢400 in addition to the ipad but he refused and anytime I asked him, he gave me stories and so I decided to report him to the police,” the victim asserted.

Findings

Chief Superintendent Anning said police investigations led to the recovery of several clinical scissors and implements used for operation in the suspect’s abode where he operated.

Residents also confirmed that the suspect was a practicing medical doctor who attended to their needs in the area.

Police also uncovered that several ladies had been patronizing the suspect’s hospital for abortion but they were yet to get in touch with some of them.

“The victim, we discovered after the abortion was performed, bled for several days and so her parents had to rush her to the hospital for proper medical attention.”

Meanwhile, the suspect is in police custody while investigations into the matter continue.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey

(lindatenyah@gmail.com)