ABL To Open New Production Line

The journalists on tour

Adwoa Arthur, Director of Legal and Corporate Affairs of Accra Brewery Limited (ABL), says the newly-constructed $25 million packaging line constructed by the company will be inaugurated this year.

About 170 new workers have been employed to maintain the new line.

As a result, Beta Malt, which used to be packaged in a bottle and Stella Artois, a pale lager beer, have also been introduced onto the Ghanaian market.

“We are determined to bring people together, hence the introduction of the new products and production line to serve our clients better.”

Ms Arthur revealed this on Wednesday, January 31 when ABL hosted some journalists at its head office in Accra.

The journalists were taken on tour around the multi-million dollar state-of-the-act facility to familiarize themselves with the company’s operations.

ABL started production in 1931 in Ghana and has over the years been upgrading and modernizing its processes in order to remain a leading force on the market.

The brewery company is now owned by AbInBev.

ABL uses maize and cassava that are locally sourced for the production of Eagle and Club Beer, which is the star product.

Local farmers across the regions have been supported immensely to produce the raw materials and continue to provide ready market for them.

Solar-powered irrigation systems have also been provided to farmers in the Upper East Region and others in order to boost production throughout the year.

Communications Manager of ABL, Jocelyn Ahiable, told journalists that the company, as part of its ‘Better World Initiative,’ is planning to touch the lives of about 30,000 farmers nationwide by 2020.

By Emmanuel Kubi & Melvin Tarlue