ABL, GCGL Screens Residents

A scene during the screening exercise

Accra Brewery Limited (ABL) has offered free health services to Adabraka’s residents as part of its commitment to creating a healthier world.

This year’s event, held at the Rev. Ernest Bruce Memorial Methodist Church in Adabraka, provided services such as eye and dental care, general health screening, distribution of mosquito nets to nursing mothers and free registration onto the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The screening also afforded residents the opportunity to have personalised interaction with health workers, access free medicine and receive free consultation.

ABL’s Director of Legal & Corporate Affairs, Adwoa Aaba Arthur, in her address, said, “Health is a vital element in the development of every community and to us, investing in a healthier world means investing in the future of our company and our people. Most importantly, it is about investing in the physical well-being of the people in our surrounding community, which fosters prosperity for all.”

Other partners for this year’s event included Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL), Accra Diamond Lion’s Club, who provided free eye care services, and Voltic (GH) Limited, which donated water for participants.

The Acting Managing Director of the GCGL, Ransford Tetteh, added that GCGL has partnered with ABL on this health outreach all these years because “the Adabraka community is dear to our hearts.”

This event is now in its 10th year with ABL, and this has impacted thousands by delivering healthcare at the doorstep of residents in a friendly and convenient way.