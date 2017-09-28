‘Abeiku Santana No Longer Tourism Ambassador’

Abeiku Santana

Radio presenter, Gilbert Aggrey, popularly called Abeiku Santana, is no more a national tourism ambassador, the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Catherine Ablema Afeku, has said.



According to her, Abeiku Santana’s role as a tourism ambassador ended after a new list of ambassadors was drafted in consultation with industry stakeholders.



Mrs Afeku, in a statement, said for the avoidance of doubt, the list of new ambassadors include: Agya Koo, Cindy Thompson, Diana Asamoah, Reggie N’ Bollie, Fuse ODG, Okyeame Kwame, D Black, Van Vicker, Nana Kwame Ampadu, Lucky Mensah, Sam Okyere, Fancy Ghadam, Dada KD, Kaakyire Kwame Appiah, Wiyala, Stephen Appiah, Leo Mensah, Andy Dosty and Bibi Bright.



The rest are: Sena Dagadu, Yvonne Nelson, Daddy Lumba, Sherifa Gunu, Paa John Dadson, Sarkodie, Azmera Asabea Kropa and Abedi Ayew Pele.



Mrs Afeku noted that under her watch, the power of tourism and culture will be effectively used to promote unity and national cohesion.



Abeiku Santana was appointed tourism ambassador by the former Minister of Tourism, Elizabeth Ofosu Agyare, in 2016.



The ambassadors are expected to project Ghana to the rest of the world. The appointment is believed to be non-partisan.



The ambassadors, according to Classfmonline.com checks, will not be paid any allowances.

-Classfmonline