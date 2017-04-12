Abeiku Santana Listed In Tourism Top 100 Personalities In West Africa

Abeiku Santana

Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey, popularly known as Santana, has chalked another significant feat for the Ghanaian tourism and his brand as a strong proponent of tourism within the sub-region.

Mr Aggrey has been listed in the Tourism Top 100 Personalities in West Africa.

He was selected by the Balafon Awards West Africa Committee of Experts in partnership with the Board of ATQNews.

The awards scheme would be a gathering of astute personalities in the travel and tourism industry in West Africa.

It was set up to recognise individuals who have distinguished themselves and through their efforts, have impacted positively on the travel and tourism sector across the West African sub-region.

It is also to project individuals who have stimulated and helped to achieve their individual’s country’s tourism goals and forging interactions among stakeholders and customers across the region.

The compilation of the Top 100 will be launched on May 26, 2017 at the 3rd Accra Weizo, ECOWAS Region Tourism Fair at the La Palm Royal Beach Resort, Accra, Ghana.

As part of his efforts to elevate domestic tourism, Abeiku Santana and Kaya Tours, in partnership with STC Ghana, are organising the ‘Njoy Ghana Tours’ – an experiential fun trip to Kwahu on Saturday, April 15, 2017.