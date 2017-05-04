Abeiku Santana Lectures University Students On Tourism

Abeiku Santana

Ghana’s tourism ambassador, Abeiku Aggrey Santana, last week lectured students at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS) on tourism and its opportunities.

Abeiku Santana was invited at the end of the semester by one of the senior lecturers at UGBS, Dr Kobby Mensah, to educate the students of level 400 Marketing and weekend MBA class on tourism potentials in the country.

Touching on the topic ‘destination management’, Abeiku Santana highlighted the diverse potential of tourism in Ghana and destination management in the tourism sector.

He sensitised the students on emerging entrepreneurial opportunities in tourism. Abeiku Santana had an interaction with the students on the tourism policy and its implementation at national level.

The seasoned broadcaster made a comparative and competitive analysis between destinations such as Kenya, Ghana, South Africa, Zambia, Uganda and Sao Tome.

He further explained that Destination Management is a coordinated management of all the elements that make up a destination and there are attractions, amenities, accessibility, marketing and pricing.

He charged the students to take up tourism marketing and destination marketing challenge after graduating from school.

When asked how he felt lecturing UGBS, the tourism ambassador said, “It is not my first time lecturing university students; recently I lectured students of Ghana Technology University on entrepreneurship and Pentecost University on leadership.”

He added, “Teaching and lecturing is a passion that I have nurtured for years besides the media and tourism work I have done.”