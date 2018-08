Abedi Pele

Ghana football legend, Abedi Pele, was paid an amount of € 846,000 as commission on the transfer of his son Andre to Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

Pele played an instrumental role in getting his son the season long loan deal from Swansea City to Fernabache.

Abedi was also the agent in Andre’s first move to Swansea in 2015 on a free transfer.

He travelled with the Black Stars deputy captain in Ali Koc’s private jet a few days ago to Istanbul to complete the move.