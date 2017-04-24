Abedi Hails Decathlon Initiative  

Abedi Ayew Pele

Soccer maestro Abedi Ayew Pele has lauded Decathlon (Sport for all, All for Sport) for its initiative to make sports accessible to all.

He joined a host of Ghanaian footballers on Saturday in Nungua in an attempt to break the record for the most accurate football passes in the Guinness Book of Records.

The record-breaking event was part of activities to mark the grand opening of West Africa’s largest sports store – Decathlon Ghana at the Junction Mall, which occupies a 1,250 square foot space.

Abedi, three–time African Footballer of the Year, mentioned that the Decathlon Sports Store is the finest in Africa, adding, “Decathlon has brought Europe to Ghana, what I am seeing here gives opportunity to our youth. If you look at the prices, the youth and kids can afford.”

The football legend added that “Decathlon is giving us all the opportunity to do the sports we want to do. In Ghana, we have only football that people are interested in, but this gives us a huge opportunity to do boxing, athletics, basketball and other things.

“I’m so glad that our kids are going to have the opportunity to really make a choice in the sports that they want to do.”

Decathlon’s aim is to break the current world record of accurate football passes, which stands at 596 accurate passes held by Qatar Petrochemical Company (QAPCO).

About 700 footballers are expected to help in achieving this record.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum