Abdul Salam Sure Of Starlets Success

Black Starlets Management Committee member, Abdul Salam Yakubu, is optimistic that the Starlets will shine brightly in the forthcoming India U-17 World Cup.

His optimism stems from his personal success ideology coupled with local investment by way of preparation the team has put in.

He revealed that the team’s leadership is counting on its outside training program ahead of the tourney to complete their preparation for the showpiece.

The New Edubiase boss indicated that “Wherever I am there is no failure and Ghanaians should just exercise patience for this Starlets team, we shall bring the trophy back home all that we need from Ghanaians, is prayers.”

He added that “We are just praying that by Wednesday the team will leave Ghana to continue the preparation abroad and get international exposure ahead of the tournament.”

The Starlets, housed in Group A with Columbia, USA and India were expected to travel to the United Arab Emirates yesterday to continue their preparations at Abu Dhabi.

The Ghanaians were losing finalists in the last African Youth Championship hosted by Gabon.

The U-17 competition runs from October 6 to 28.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum