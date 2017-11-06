Abass Backs Appiah Selection

Abass Mohammed, left, and the Ottawa Fury’s Ryan Williams struggle for the ball during the first half of their USL soccer match

Black Stars new boy Abass Mohammed has defended the selection of Coach Kwasi Appiah, who has been accused of being tribalistic by a group, saying “I am a northerner but he invited me to the squad.”

Following the announcement of Kwasi Appiah’s squad for Ghana’s penultimate 2018 World Cup Qualifier with the Cranes of Uganda in Kampala, a group in the Northern Regional capital of Tamale held a press conference, accusing the trainer of being tribalistic in his selection.

Their accusation came on the heels of the omission of the Ayew brothers and some few other players from the squad.

The coach insisted he needs to give equal chance to other players.

And Abass Mohammed, who has been handed his second call up to the team, believes the tribal tag on the coach is unfair since he is also a northerner.

“I wish I don’t talk about this but Kwasi Appiah is not tribalistic. He wouldn’t invite me or Kassim or Atinga if he were tribalistic.

“I only think that Kwasi Appiah invited players he thinks can help him achieve his target. I believe he has his own plan and knows what he’s doing,” he added.

The former Inter Allies left-back has been called up again for Ghana’s last group game with the Pharaohs of Egypt which will take place in Cape Coast on November 12 this year.