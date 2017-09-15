A1 Diesel Supports Man Ghana 

Officials of GBFA and Ozols (3rd L) in a pose

A1 Diesel Limited Diagnostics, repairers of diesel engines and fuel systems, have thrown its weight behind this year’s Man Ghana Bodybuilding Championship scheduled for September 23 at the Osu Presby Hall.

The Managing Director of A1 Diesel Limited, Aldis Ozols said the gesture forms part of his outfit’s quest to support body building in the country.

He commended executives of the Ghana Bodybuilding and Fitness Association (GBFA) led by the president, Abdul Hayye Yartey for its efforts when the latter paid a courtesy call on him (Ozols) recently.

The Man Ghana Bodybuilding Championship will mark its 10th anniversary this year.