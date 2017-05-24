A1 Bread CEO Accepts Apology From John Dumelo

John Dumelo and Godfred Obeng Boateng

The CEO of A1 Bread, a bread company, says he has accepted the apology of popular Ghanaian actor John Dumelo.

Godfred Obeng Boateng says he has forgiven his schoolmate after he made a controversial Instagram post seeking to mock him.

Mr Dumelo over the weekend, sent social media buzzing after he posted a photograph of Mr Boateng selling bread on the street with the caption: “Just saw a Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) grad hawking in traffic…What went wrong?”

The post angered many and generated a social media storm with some Ghanaians, including musician A-Plus, insisting his comment was insulting and disrespectful and demanded he pulled it down.

The actor, probably feeling the pressure, deleted the post.

However, in a post on Monday, Mr Dumelo said he had called Mr Boateng and rendered an unqualified apology apologised to him.

He said he has gotten in touch with his mate after misjudging him in the Instagram post.

“I just had an extremely gracious fone conversation with Kweku Vito aka Godfred the hawker and apologized to him for misjudging his inspiring and humble actions by selling on streets with his employees. I must say, however, that this is not at all like me especially as I have been promoting start-ups and young entrepreneurs,” he said.

“As a matter of fact, since January, I’ve have 10 graduate students undergoing start-up programs under the John Dumelo Foundation. I was totally out of order on this one and I sincerely apologize to everyone especially the hard working hawkers who endure the sun just to make ends meet,” the actor added.

Concluding, John Dumelo revealed that, “I will soon join him on the streets to experience this selfless act for myself. Very inspiring. #melomoment #entrepreneur#togetherness #A1bread”

In an interview on Accra-based TV station GHone Tuesday, Mr Boateng said he has moved on.

“I have accepted the apology from John Dumelo…he called me and apologized.

“When the call came through I didn’t want to prolong the issue so I accepted his apology,” he said.

He discounted claims that it was a planned act with Dumelo to gain publicity.

“I didn’t plan anything with Dumelo…It happened and it’s working in my favour and when things are going in your favour, people always want to say stuff to derail you but it’s really helping me” he noted.

